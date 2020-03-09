Alabama A&M meets Prairie View in SWAC quarters

No. 8 seed Alabama A&M (8-21, 5-13) vs. No. 1 seed Prairie View (18-13, 14-4)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and Prairie View are set to do battle in the SWAC tournament quarterfinals. Prairie View won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on March 2, when the Panthers shot 53.6 percent from the field while limiting Alabama A&M to just 38.8 percent en route to the 11-point victory.

.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Devonte Patterson has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Prairie View field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Alabama A&M’s Garrett Hicks has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 32 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over his past three games.

TWO STREAKS: Alabama A&M has dropped its last four road games, scoring 59.8 points and allowing 71.5 points during those contests. Prairie View has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Panthers have averaged 23.3 foul shots per game this season and 28 per game over their last three games.