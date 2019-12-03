Akron takes on Marshall

Akron (5-2) vs. Marshall (2-4)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall goes up against Akron in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past Friday. Akron won 64-47 at home against Merrimack, while Marshall fell to Florida on the road, 73-67.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Taevion Kinsey has averaged 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists to lead the charge for the Thundering Herd. Jarrod West is also a top contributor, producing 13.7 points and 2.5 steals per game. The Zips have been led by Tyler Cheese, who is averaging 16.6 points and 4.7 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cheese has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Herd have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Zips. Marshall has an assist on 49 of 87 field goals (56.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Akron has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Akron has held opposing teams to 35.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAC teams.