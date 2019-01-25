Akoh, Rorie lead Montana past Idaho State

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Jamar Akoh had 22 points and 17 rebounds, Montana made a pair of second-half runs stand up, and the Grizzlies defeated Idaho State 80-69 on Thursday night.

Ahmaad Rorie had 19 points and nine assists for Montana (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky) and Kendal Manuel added 16 points. The Grizzlies used only eight players and had six bench points, all from Donaven Dorsey.

Brandon Boyd led Idaho State (7-10, 3-5) with 16 points with five assists and Balint Mocsan added 13 points. Alonzo Walker and Gary Chivichyan scored 10 points apiece for all of the Bengals’ 20 points off the bench.

Montana, which never trailed, led 33-30 at the half and 49-31 after a 3-pointer by Rorie with 14:13 remaining. The Bengals rallied with a 3-pointer by Chier Maker starting a 7-0 run that cut Montana’s lead to 59-54 with about 7 minutes to go. Later, a 10-0 run by Montana put the Grizzlies back in charge, 72-57 with 3:31 remaining.