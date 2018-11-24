Akinjo, Hoyas hold off Campbell’s red-hot Clemons, 93-85

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Akinjo made four straight free throws in the last 12 seconds to cool off a suddenly red-hot Campbell team and preserve Georgetown’s 93-85 win on Saturday.

Georgetown (5-1) led all the way but saw a 22-point lead nearly evaporate in the final six minutes of the game. Campbell’s prolific Chris Clemons — the nation’s top scorer — went off for 45 points, tying his season high, 27 coming in the second half when he hit five of his nine 3-pointers and the Fighting Camels (3-3) came as close as six, 89-83, with 12 seconds left.

Akinjo was fouled twice in the final seconds and made all four, finishing with 17 points and a perfect 6-for-6 at the foul line. Trey Mourning led with 27 points, 12 rebounds — both career highs —and three assists.

Mourning’s father, Hoya and NBA great Alonzo Mourning was in the stands.