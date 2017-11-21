Aka Gorski scores 16 points, Wyoming heads to final, 70-61 (Nov 21, 2017)

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Alexander Aka Gorski scored 16 points and undefeated Wyoming beat Louisiana-Lafayette 70-61 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Aka Gorski made 3 of 6 3-point attempts and 5 of 6 from the line while Louis Adams added 14 points, Nyaires Redding made all eight of his free throws and scored 13 points and Alan Herndon finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Hayden Dalton, who had led the Cowboys (4-0) in scoring in their three previous games at 23.3 points per game, scored just two points with four rebounds in 23 minutes. Wyoming made 25 of 30 free throws but had 18 turnovers.

Frank Bartley IV scored 19 points, making 10 of 12 free throws, and JaKeenan Gant had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-2), who shot just 33 percent and were only 4 of 27 from 3-point range. They were held to 35 points below their season average.

Article continues below ...

Wyoming closed the first half on a 14-4 run to lead 35-23 at halftime and were up by as many as 16 in the second half. A 3-pointer got the Ragin’ Cajuns within five, 66-61, with 35 seconds to go but Aka Gorski and Andrew Moemeka each made a pair of free throws to ensure the win.

Wyoming plays for the tournament title Wednesday while Louisiana-Lafayette will play for third place.