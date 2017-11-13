Air Force wins season opener, beating Texas State 65-57 (Nov 12, 2017)

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) Trevor Lyons and Pervis Louder scored 13 points apiece and Air Force defeated Texas State 65-57 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Trailing with four minutes left in the first half, Lyons and Ryan Swan hit 3-pointers and Dane Norman finished off a 12-2 Air Force run with a dunk to lead 33-24 at halftime. The Falcons scored 14 points off 14 turnovers and got 20 points from their bench in the half.

Tyler Blount’s 3-pointer cut the lead to six to start the second half but back-to-back 3-pointers by Ryan Manning and Sid Tomes gave the Falcons an 11-point edge with 10:58 left. Air Force built a 17-point lead before the Bobcats closed the game on a 9-0 run in the final 3:16.

Article continues below ...

Texas State shot a bit better than Air Force but gave up 20 turnovers to 11 for the Falcons. Nijal Pearson led Texas State with 13 points and six rebounds.