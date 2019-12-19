Air Force plays Drake

Drake (9-3) vs. Air Force (6-6)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Air Force both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won at home this past Tuesday. Air Force earned a 99-42 win over Johnson & Wales (CO), while Drake got a 92-74 win over Mount Marty.

TEAM LEADERS: Lavelle Scottie is averaging 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Falcons. A.J. Walker has complemented Scottie and is maintaining an average of 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs are led by Roman Penn, who is averaging 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.LEAPING FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 33.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Falcons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Air Force has an assist on 43 of 82 field goals (52.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Drake has assists on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Drake has scored 67.2 points and allowed 66.2 points over its last five games. Air Force has averaged 85 points and given up 69.2 over its last five.