Air Force holds off Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 57-47 win (Nov 20, 2017)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ryan Manning scored 20 points, Trevor Lyons added 11 and Air Force pulled away in the second half for a 57-47 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.

Clinging to a one-point lead midway through the second half, Air Force (3-0) broke away with an 11-0 run sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from Sid Tomes to make it 50-38 with under five minutes to play.

Charles Jackson got a pair of free throws for UAPB to trim the gap to 53-47 with 20 seconds left but the Golden Lions missed two 3-pointers down the stretch as Air Force sealed the win from the line.

Air Force shot just 30 percent from the field but dominated on defense, controlling the boards 43-29 and getting 21 of its 27 free throws to UAPB’s 4 for 8.

Martaveous McKnight led UAPB with 15 points and Jackson finished with 11.