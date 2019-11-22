Air Force faces Duquesne

Duquesne (4-0) vs. Air Force (2-3)

Gateway Christian Academy, Bimini, Bahamas; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits Air Force in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past Thursday. Duquesne won 74-71 over Indiana State, while Air Force is coming off of a 78-64 loss to Loyola Marymount.

STEPPING UP: Lavelle Scottie is putting up 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Falcons. Complementing Scottie is A.J. Walker, who is accounting for 12.4 points per game. The Dukes are led by Sincere Carry, who is averaging 15 points.SOLID SINCERE: Carry has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 92.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Falcons have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Dukes. Air Force has 45 assists on 62 field goals (72.6 percent) across its past three games while Duquesne has assists on 31 of 63 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Duquesne defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.1 percent of all possessions, the 29th-best rate in the country. Air Force has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.5 percent through five games (ranking the Falcons 330th among Division I teams).