Aiken Jr., EWU host Montana

Montana (7-8, 3-1) vs. Eastern Washington (9-5, 2-1)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Sayeed Pridgett and Montana will face Kim Aiken Jr. and Eastern Washington. The senior Pridgett has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.8 over his last five games. Aiken, a junior, is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana’s Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Derrick Carter-Hollinger have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 85 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have allowed just 73.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 79.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.SOLID SAYEED: Pridgett has connected on 16 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 68.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Montana is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 7-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Eastern Washington has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 101 points while giving up 67.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense is rated second in the nation by scoring 85.9 points per game this season. Montana has only averaged 64.7 points per game, which ranks 264th.