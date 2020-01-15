Agnew, North Alabama host Stetson

Stetson (7-11, 1-2) vs. North Alabama (7-10, 2-2)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Rob Perry and Stetson will go up against Christian Agnew and North Alabama. The freshman Perry has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games. Agnew, a sophomore, is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stetson has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Christiaan Jones and Wheza Panzo have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Hatters points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lions have allowed only 67.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 45.4 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 62.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: North Alabama is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 7-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hatters. North Alabama has 27 assists on 63 field goals (42.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Stetson has assists on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Stetson and North Alabama are ranked atop the Atlantic Sun when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Hatters are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 20.5 free throws while the Lions are ranked first and have attempted 20.7 per game.