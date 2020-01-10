Adams, Troy visit Arkansas St.

Troy (7-10, 3-3) vs. Arkansas State (11-6, 3-3)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Darian Adams and Troy will take on Canberk Kus and Arkansas State. The junior Adams is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games. Kus, a senior, is averaging nine points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Adams is averaging 13.4 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Trojans. Ty Gordon is also a big contributor, producing 11.5 points per game. The Red Wolves have been led by Kus, who is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Trojans have given up just 70.2 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.3 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 36.4 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Troy is 0-8 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Arkansas State is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 71 points and has averaged 72 points per game over its last three.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas State is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Red Wolves are 3-6 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 24.2 free throws per game, including 30 per game against conference foes.