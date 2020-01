Adams scores 24 to carry Austin Peay past Belmont 86-78

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordyn Adams had 24 points as Austin Peay extended its winning streak to eight games, topping Belmont 86-78 on Saturday.

Eli Abaev had 18 points and nine rebounds for Austin Peay (14-7, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Carlos Paez added 13 points. Terry Taylor had 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Grayson Murphy scored a career-high 23 points and had 10 assists for the Bruins (14-7, 5-3). Tyler Scanlon added 18 points. Adam Kunkel had 13 points and six rebounds.

Austin Peay plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Thursday. Belmont plays Tennessee Tech on the road on Thursday.