Adams leads UConn from behind to 72-64 win over Stony Brook (Nov 14, 2017)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) UConn guard Jalen Adams came back from a one-game suspension to score 19 points and the Huskies came from behind to beat Stony Brook 72-64 on Tuesday night.

Adams scored all of his points in the second half, helping the Huskies recover from a nine-point deficit with just 5 1/2 minutes to play.

The junior, who missed all five of his first half shots, made 8 of 11 after intermission.

He gave the Huskies (2-0) their first lead of the second half with just 2 1/2 minutes to play on a driving layup and UConn closed the game on a 19-2 run.

”My teammates were kind of looking at me,” he said. ”They know I’m pretty good in the pick-and-rolls. They were telling me to do my thing and if I get in any trouble, they got my back.”

Alterique Gilbert scored 14 points and Terry Larrier, who was in foul trouble most of the night, added 12 points for UConn.

Tyler Sturdivant led a balanced Stony Brook attack with 11 points before he fouled out.

The Seawolves (0-2) made 11 of 30 shots from 3-point range and six different Stony Brook players hit 3-pointers.

Stony Brook led by six points at halftime and 62-53 after back-to-back 3-pointers by Sturdivant to cap a 9-2 run.

The Huskies scored the next 17 points.

”We’ve got to realize it’s a 40 minute game,” said Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals. ”Once they amped their pressure up, we lost our poise and turned the ball over uncharacteristically and missed a couple wide-open shots and missed a couple of free throws and that all adds up against a good team.”

BIG PICTURE

Stony Brook: The Seawolves led for more than 31 minutes. They shot just under 40 percent from the floor, but 37 percent from 3-point range. They had 12 baskets from 2-point range and 11 from behind the arc.

UConn: The Huskies are 2-0 after starting last season 0-2.

”We definitely wouldn’t have won that game last year,” said UConn coach Kevin Ollie. ”This team right here just shows the resilience, shows the heart. We don’t want to be in them situations. But just to be in them early, shows that we can come back.”

The game was the second in a stretch of 20 days that will see the Huskies play seven times.

ADAMS BACK

Adams missed the Huskies opening win over Colgate after being charged with misdemeanor evading responsibility in connection with a scooter-racing accident on campus. Ollie said he decided to lift the suspension after meeting with Adams and his parents. … UConn forward David Onuorah, a graduate transfer from Cornell, played his first minutes after sitting out the opener with a hip injury. He didn’t score but had seven rebounds.

DEEP BENCHES

A combined 21 players saw action in the game (10 for Stony Brook, 11 for UConn). Of those, 18 players scored, nine from each team.

UP NEXT

Stony Brook: The Seawolves continue in the non-bracketed part of the PK80 Tournament on Friday at Ball State.

UConn: The Huskies are back in Hartford on Sunday to face Boston University before heading west to Portland for the bracketed portion of the PK80-Phil Knight Invitational and a game on Thanksgiving against Oregon.