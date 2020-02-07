ACU looks to extend streak vs Lamar

Lamar (12-11, 6-6) vs. Abilene Christian (12-10, 7-4)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Lamar. In its last six wins against the Cardinals, Abilene Christian has won by an average of 7 points. Lamar’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2015, an 80-61 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Abilene Christian’s Payten Ricks has averaged 13.6 points and 2.4 steals while Joe Pleasant has put up 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Cardinals, T.J. Atwood has averaged 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 11.2 points and 8.5 rebounds.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 73.3 points per game and allowed 67.8 points per game across 11 conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 63.3 points scored and 72.9 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: V.J. Holmes has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Lamar field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 10 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Wildcats are 0-7 when they allow at least 72 points and 12-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Cardinals are 0-9 when they score 62 points or fewer and 12-2 when they exceed 62.

STREAK STATS: Abilene Christian has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 56.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.8 percent of all possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country. The Lamar offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 311th among Division I teams).