ACU looks to extend streak vs Lamar

Abilene Christian (7-6, 2-0) vs. Lamar (7-6, 1-1)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Lamar. Abilene Christian has won by an average of 6 points in its last five wins over the Cardinals. Lamar’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2015, an 80-61 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Lamar’s T.J. Atwood has averaged 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 10.8 points and 9.8 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Payten Ricks has averaged 14 points and 2.5 steals while Kolton Kohl has put up 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 35.5 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 89.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-5 when they score 69 points or fewer and 7-1 when they exceed 69 points. The Cardinals are 0-5 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Lamar is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Cardinals are 2-6 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Abilene Christian has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.6 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Wildcats have forced opponents into turnovers on 32.1 percent of all possessions.