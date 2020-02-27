ACU looks to extend streak vs Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (10-18, 9-8) vs. Abilene Christian (18-10, 13-4)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its seventh straight conference win against Central Arkansas. Abilene Christian’s last Southland loss came against the Northwestern State Demons 73-69 on Feb. 5. Central Arkansas easily beat Nicholls State by 19 on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Payten Ricks is putting up 14.8 points and 2.3 steals to lead the charge for the Wildcats. Joe Pleasant has paired with Ricks and is maintaining an average of 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Bears are led by Rylan Bergersen, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 25.9 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 67.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-7 when they allow at least 72 points and 18-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Bears are 0-10 when they score 69 points or fewer and 10-8 when they exceed 69.

STREAK STATS: Abilene Christian has scored 77.7 points per game and allowed 59 over its six-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.1 percent of all possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country. The Central Arkansas offense has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).