Achiuwa, No. 15 Memphis host Bradley

Bradley (5-2) vs. No. 15 Memphis (6-1)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Elijah Childs and Bradley will face Precious Achiuwa and No. 15 Memphis. The junior Childs is averaging 11.4 points over the last five games. Achiuwa, a freshman, is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Braves scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ACHIUWA: In seven games this season, Memphis’ Achiuwa has shot 51.4 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: Bradley is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Braves are 0-2 when opponents score more than 61.

STREAK SCORING: Memphis has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 89.2 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Memphis offense has averaged 76.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Tigers 24th nationally. Bradley has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 67.1 possessions per game (ranked 289th).