ACC holds preseason men’s basketball media day Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will open the season with seven schools ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll and a deep well of perimeter talent.

The league holds its preseason men’s basketball media day on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. That comes two days after the league had more teams than any other league in the AP preseason poll, with three of those in the top 10 in No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Virginia and No. 8 North Carolina.

Wednesday’s schedule includes a full day of interviews for league players and head coaches, which includes new arrivals Chris Mack at Louisville and Jeff Capel at Pittsburgh.

The league will release media picks for preseason favorite and all-conference players on Thursday.