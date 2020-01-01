A10 play starts for St. Louis, Duquesne

Saint Louis (11-2, 0-0) vs. Duquesne (10-2, 0-0)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis and Duquesne meet in the first A10 game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with 10 wins and eight losses.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Duquesne’s Marcus Weathers has averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while Michael Hughes has put up 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. For the Billikens, Jordan Goodwin has averaged 15.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Hasahn French has put up 13.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

CREATING OFFENSE: Weathers has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Duquesne field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 23 field goals and six assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Saint Louis’s Terrence Hargrove Jr. has attempted four 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

STREAK STATS: Duquesne has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.8 points while giving up 54.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis has attempted more free throws per game than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 24 free throws per game and 31 per game over their last three games.