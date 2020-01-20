A&M, Mizzou meet in conference play

Texas A&M (8-8, 2-3) vs. Missouri (9-8, 1-4)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Texas A&M matches up against Missouri. Texas A&M fell 81-67 at home to South Carolina in its last outing. Missouri lost 88-74 at Alabama in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas A&M’s Josh Nebo, Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 75 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 57.7 per game they recorded over 11 non-conference games.DOMINANT DRU: Dru Smith has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Aggies are 0-6 when they allow 65 or more points and 8-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 65 points. The Tigers are 0-6 when they score 60 points or fewer and 9-2 when they exceed 60.

BEHIND THE ARC: Missouri’s Mark Smith has attempted 107 3-pointers and connected on 39.3 percent of them, and is 8 of 21 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Missouri defense has allowed only 61.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 27th among Division I teams. The Texas A&M offense has averaged 60.8 points through 16 games (ranked 307th, nationally).