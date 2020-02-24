A&M looks to knock off No. 8 Kentucky

No. 8 Kentucky (22-5, 12-2) vs. Texas A&M (14-12, 8-6)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kentucky looks to give Texas A&M its eighth straight loss to ranked opponents. Texas A&M’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels 86-65 on March 18, 2018. Kentucky has won its last six games against conference opponents.

Article continues below ...

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Maxey has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. Maxey has 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has won its last three road games, scoring 78 points, while allowing 68 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Texas A&M has an assist on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Kentucky has assists on 34 of 77 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Texas A&M defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 22.8 percent of all possessions, the 30th-best rate among Division I teams. Kentucky has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.4 percent through 27 games (ranking the Wildcats 293rd).