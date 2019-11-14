A&M looks to knock off No. 8 Gonzaga

No. 8 Gonzaga (3-0) vs. Texas A&M (2-0)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga looks to give Texas A&M its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. Texas A&M’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels 86-65 on March 18, 2018. Gonzaga easily beat North Dakota by 31 on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Filip Petrusev is averaging 19.7 points, nine rebounds and 2.7 blocks to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Corey Kispert is also a primary facilitator, accounting for 19.3 points and four assists per game. The Aggies have been led by Jay Jay Chandler, who is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and two steals.JUMPING FOR JAY JAY: Chandler has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an average of 100.7 points per game.