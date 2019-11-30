A&M faces Fairfield in Kissimmee

Texas A&M (3-3) vs. Fairfield (1-6)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M is taking on Fairfield in a postseason game at HP Field House in Kissimmee. Fairfield lost 67-56 to Davidson in its most recent game, while Texas A&M fell 65-42 against Temple in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jesus Cruz has put up 16.3 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Stags. Landon Taliaferro is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 14 points per game. The Aggies are led by Savion Flagg, who is averaging 10 points and 4.7 rebounds.SOLID SAVION: Flagg has connected on 28.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Stags. Fairfield has 25 assists on 59 field goals (42.4 percent) over its past three outings while Texas A&M has assists on 25 of 46 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Fairfield has averaged only 60.2 points per game over its last five games. The Stags have given up 68.4 points per game over that span.