5 in double figures for Fort Wayne in 112-51 win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jared Godfrey scored 23 points to lead five Mastodons in double figures and Fort Wayne defeated Earlham 112-51 on Thursday night.

Dee Montgomery added 18 points and John Konchar scored 17 with seven rebounds for 1,465 points in his career, moving him past Nick Wise (1,450 points, 1999-02) for fifth all-time in program history. Marcus DeBerry made 4 of 6 from the arc and scored 14 points with seven rebounds and Kason Harrell added 12 for the Mastodons (1-1), who shot 56 percent overall and made half of their 26 3-point attempts.

Qawi Rucker led the Division III Quakers with 10 points.

Rucker scored the game’s first basket but Fort Wayne then went on a 21-5 run and led 46-22 at halftime before outscoring the Quakers by 37 in the second half.

It was the 11th 100-point game for Fort Wayne as a Division I program dating to 2001.