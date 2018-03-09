Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes top Blackhawks, 3-2

Sebastian Aho’s power play goal in the third period lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win on the road over the Chicago Blackhawks.

More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos

Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes top Blackhawks, 3-2

Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes top Blackhawks, 3-2

13 hours ago

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets struggle on defense and lose fifth straight game

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets struggle on defense and lose fifth straight game

15 hours ago

Canes LIVE To Go: Wild blow past Hurricanes, 6-2

Canes LIVE To Go: Wild blow past Hurricanes, 6-2

2 days ago

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets cannot slow down Sixers in fourth straight loss

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets cannot slow down Sixers in fourth straight loss

2 days ago

Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes comeback falls short against Jets, lose 3-2

Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes comeback falls short against Jets, lose 3-2

4 days ago

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets fight hard but lose third straight in Toronto

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets fight hard but lose third straight in Toronto

4 days ago

More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos»