Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes comeback falls short against Jets, lose 3-2
Patrick Laine scored two goals to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a road victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2.
More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos
Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes comeback falls short against Jets, lose 3-2
18 hours ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets fight hard but lose third straight in Toronto
19 hours ago
Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes grind out win over Devils, 3-1
2 days ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets falter late and fall to Sixers
2 days ago
Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes dominate Flyers in Jordan Staal’s return
3 days ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets five game winning streak ends in Boston
4 days ago
More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos»
20146-20149