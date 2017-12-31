Canes LIVE to Go 12-30-17: Comeback falls short as Carolina loses to St. Louis, 3-2
Despite two second period goals, the Carolina Hurricanes weren't able to complete the comeback on the road against the St. Louis Blues, losing 3-2. After falling behind 2-0 less than one minute into the second period, the Hurricanes got back-to-back goals from Derek Ryan and Lucas Wallmark to tie the game, 2-2, going into the third period. In the third, Scottie Upshall would beat Hurricanes goalie Scott Darling between the legs for the game winning goal. Kyle Brodziak and Patrik Berglund each scored less than one minute into the first and second periods, respectively, for St. Louis. Wallmark's goal was his first NHL goal.
