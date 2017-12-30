Canes LIVE To Go 12-29-17: Hurricanes top Pittsburgh in key Metro Division contest, 2-1
Derek Ryan and Sebastian Aho each scored in the second period to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1. Cam Ward made 27 saves for Carolina to improve to 10-2-1 on the year, while Tristan Jarry made 31 saves in a losing effort for the Penguins.
- Cam Ward
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Derek Ryan
- East
- FOX Sports Carolinas
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Tristan Jarry
-
More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets stun the defending champs
2 hours ago
Canes LIVE To Go 12-29-17: Hurricanes top Pittsburgh in key Metro Division contest, 2-1
5 hours ago
CANES LIVE To Go: Aho, Ward lead Carolina past Montreal, 3-1
2 days ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets fight back from early hole but come up short in loss to Celtics
2 days ago
Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes fly past Buffalo, 4-2.
6 days ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets mount huge comeback to knock off the Bucks
6 days ago
More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos»
20146-20149