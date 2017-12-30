Canes LIVE To Go 12-29-17: Hurricanes top Pittsburgh in key Metro Division contest, 2-1

Derek Ryan and Sebastian Aho each scored in the second period to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1. Cam Ward made 27 saves for Carolina to improve to 10-2-1 on the year, while Tristan Jarry made 31 saves in a losing effort for the Penguins.

