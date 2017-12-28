CANES LIVE To Go: Aho, Ward lead Carolina past Montreal, 3-1

Sebastian Aho scored two third period goals to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the Montreal Canadiens, 3-1. Cam Ward posted 23 saves, while Teuvo Teravanien also scored for Carolina. Jordan Staal, who played in his 800th career NHL game, registered an assist on Aho's game-winning goal. Alex Galchenyuk scored the lone goal for Montreal. Carey Price registered 33 saves in a losing effort.

