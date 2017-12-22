Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes cruise past Nashville, 4-1
Carolina jumped out to an early four goal lead in the first period on their way to a 4-1 win at Nashville. The Hurricanes sweep the season series against the Predators. Cam Ward made 28 saves in goal, while Noah Hanifin registered his second three-point game of his career with a goal and two assists.
