Canes LIVE To Go: Hurricanes cruise past Nashville, 4-1

Carolina jumped out to an early four goal lead in the first period on their way to a 4-1 win at Nashville. The Hurricanes sweep the season series against the Predators. Cam Ward made 28 saves in goal, while Noah Hanifin registered his second three-point game of his career with a goal and two assists.

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets lose Kemba Walker late and fall to Bucks

15 hours ago

1 day ago

2 days ago

3 days ago

4 days ago

6 days ago

