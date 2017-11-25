CANES LIVE TO GO: Hurricanes comeback falls short against Toronto as Carolina loses, 5-4
Despite three third period goals, the Carolina Hurricanes fall short to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-4, at PNC Arena. Frederik Andersen made 43 saves for Toronto while Noah Hanifin, Justin Williams and Jeff Skinner each registered two points for the Hurricanes.
