Canes LIVE To GO: Hurricanes top Islanders at home, 4-2
Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals, and Cam Ward made 27 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes as they beat the New York Islanders at PNC Arena, 4-2.
- Cam Ward
- Carolina Hurricanes
- East
- FOX Sports Carolinas
- Metropolitan
- New York Islanders
- NHL
- Teuvo Teravainen
-
