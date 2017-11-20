Canes LIVE To GO: Hurricanes top Islanders at home, 4-2

Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals, and Cam Ward made 27 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes as they beat the New York Islanders at PNC Arena, 4-2.

More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos

Hornets LIVE To GO: Howard dominates in Hornets win over Timberwolves

Hornets LIVE To GO: Howard dominates in Hornets win over Timberwolves

Just now

Canes LIVE To GO: Hurricanes top Islanders at home, 4-2

Canes LIVE To GO: Hurricanes top Islanders at home, 4-2

1 day ago

CANES LIVE TO GO: Hurricanes top Buffalo on the road, 3-1

CANES LIVE TO GO: Hurricanes top Buffalo on the road, 3-1

1 day ago

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets snap losing streak with win over Clippers

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets snap losing streak with win over Clippers

2 days ago

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets fall short again and lose sixth in a row

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets fall short again and lose sixth in a row

2 days ago

Canes LIVE To GO: Islanders score three third period goals to down Hurricanes, 6-4

Canes LIVE To GO: Islanders score three third period goals to down Hurricanes, 6-4

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos»