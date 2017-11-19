CANES LIVE TO GO: Hurricanes top Buffalo on the road, 3-1

The Carolina Hurricanes scored two third period goals to beat the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1. Scott Darling recorded 19 saves for Carolina while Sebastian Aho scored his third goal in three games.

Canes LIVE To GO: Hurricanes top Islanders at home, 4-2

