CANES LIVE TO GO: Teravainen hat trick leads Hurricanes past Dallas, 5-1

Teuvo Teravainen scored a natural hat trick in the third period to lead the Carolina Hurricanes past the Dallas Stars, 5-1.

More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos

CANES LIVE TO GO: Teravainen hat trick leads Hurricanes past Dallas, 5-1

CANES LIVE TO GO: Teravainen hat trick leads Hurricanes past Dallas, 5-1

22 hours ago

CANES LIVE TO GO: Chicago scores three straight to down Carolina in OT, 4-3.

CANES LIVE TO GO: Chicago scores three straight to down Carolina in OT, 4-3.

2 days ago

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets blow fourth quarter lead for second straight game

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets blow fourth quarter lead for second straight game

3 days ago

Sounding Off: Impact of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's return to Hornets' defense

Sounding Off: Impact of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's return to Hornets' defense

4 days ago

Sounding Off: Jeremy Lamb thriving in running Hornets offense

Sounding Off: Jeremy Lamb thriving in running Hornets offense

5 days ago

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets lose heartbreaker in New York

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets lose heartbreaker in New York

6 days ago

More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos»