CANES LIVE TO GO: Chicago scores three straight to down Carolina in OT, 4-3.

Brendan Saad scored in overtime as the Chicago Blackhawks score three straight goals to close out a 4-3 win on the road over the Carolina Hurricanes.

More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos

CANES LIVE TO GO: Chicago scores three straight to down Carolina in OT, 4-3.

CANES LIVE TO GO: Chicago scores three straight to down Carolina in OT, 4-3.

22 hours ago

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets blow fourth quarter lead for second straight game

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets blow fourth quarter lead for second straight game

1 day ago

Sounding Off: Impact of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's return to Hornets' defense

Sounding Off: Impact of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's return to Hornets' defense

2 days ago

Sounding Off: Jeremy Lamb thriving in running Hornets offense

Sounding Off: Jeremy Lamb thriving in running Hornets offense

3 days ago

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets lose heartbreaker in New York

Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets lose heartbreaker in New York

4 days ago

Canes LIVE To GO 11-7; Hurricanes top Panthers, 3-1

Canes LIVE To GO 11-7; Hurricanes top Panthers, 3-1

4 days ago

More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos»