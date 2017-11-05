Canes LIVE To GO 11-4: Hurricanes lose in shootout to Arizona, 2-1
Despite a Jordan Staal goal in the third period to force overtime, the Carolina Hurricanes fall on the road in a shoot to the Arizona Coyotes, 2-1.
More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos
Canes LIVE To GO 11-4: Hurricanes lose in shootout to Arizona, 2-1
22 hours ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets hang around but fall to the Spurs
1 day ago
Canes LIVE To GO: Hurricanes drop road game at Colorado, 5-3
2 days ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Monk's career night propels the Hornets over the Bucks
4 days ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets win in Memphis for first road win
5 days ago
Hornets LIVE To GO: Hornets take down Magic 120-113
7 days ago
More FOX Sports Carolinas Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
UPCOMING
-
Today 11:00p ET World Poker Tour - bestbet Bounty Scramble - Part 2 REPLAY
-
Tomorrow 12:00a ET College Field Hockey - ACC Tournament, Finals: Teams TBA REPLAY
-
Tomorrow 6:00a ET Hurricanes at Coyotes REPLAY
-
Tomorrow 8:00a ET World Poker Tour - bestbet Bounty Scramble - Part 2 REPLAY
-
Tomorrow 9:00a ET College Field Hockey - ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Louisville REPLAY
-