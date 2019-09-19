Hurricanes-Predators preseason game to be televised on FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee
NASHVILLE & RALEIGH — FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports GO will deliver a special dual telecast of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators preseason game on Wednesday, September 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. CT from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
The FOX Sports Carolinas telecast will feature play-by-play announcer John Forslund (@JohnForslund), analyst Tripp Tracy and reporter Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco). Local channel listings can be found here.
The FOX Sports Tennessee telecast will include play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic (@WillyD1025), analyst Chris Mason (@cmace30) and reporter Kara Hammer (@KaraHammer), along with intermission reports from Lyndsay Rowley (@LyndsayRowley) and Terry Crisp (@ZenofTerryCrisp). Local channel listings can be found here.
The telecast will be available to the following markets:
|MARKET*
|NETWORK
|North Carolina, South Carolina
|FOX Sports Carolinas
|Nashville, TN; Memphis, TN; Huntsville, AL; Kentucky; Mississippi
|FOX Sports Tennessee
|Chattanooga, TN; Knoxville, TN; Tri-Cities, TN; Georgia; Birmingham, AL; Montgomery, AL; Dothan, AL; Mobile, AL
|FOX Sports GO
* Territorial restrictions apply
Additional Hurricanes and Predators content from the networks is available on Facebook, Instagram,@CanesOnFSCR, and @PredsOnFSTN.
FOX Sports Carolinas will televise 81 Hurricanes games and FOX Sports Tennessee will televise 71 Predators games during the 2019-20 regular season; complete schedules will be released later this month.
FOX Sports Carolinas & FOX Sports Tennessee
The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast – collectively reach nearly 11 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, Bundesliga, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 3000 live events and studio shows annually.
FOX Sports GO
FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.
Carolina Hurricanes
For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey League’s 27th team on May 4, 1998 and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the 20 years since. The team strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States. With One Goal in mind, the team has seen historic success the past three seasons, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016-17, winning the President’s Trophy and Western Conference regular-season title in 2017-18, and claiming its second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19.