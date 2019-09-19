Hurricanes-Predators preseason game to be televised on FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee

NASHVILLE & RALEIGH — FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports GO will deliver a special dual telecast of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators preseason game on Wednesday, September 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. CT from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The FOX Sports Carolinas telecast will feature play-by-play announcer John Forslund (@JohnForslund), analyst Tripp Tracy and reporter Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco). Local channel listings can be found here.

The FOX Sports Tennessee telecast will include play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic (@WillyD1025), analyst Chris Mason (@cmace30) and reporter Kara Hammer (@KaraHammer), along with intermission reports from Lyndsay Rowley (@LyndsayRowley) and Terry Crisp (@ZenofTerryCrisp). Local channel listings can be found here.

The telecast will be available to the following markets: