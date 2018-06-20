Reports: Hornets trade Dwight Howard to Brooklyn for Timofey Mozgov, draft picks

Dwight Howard is on the move again.

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to trade the future Hall of Famer to the Brooklyn Nets for center Timofey Mozgov, two second-round picks and cash considerations, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal can not be made official until the league lifts its moratorium on July 6.

The Nets will be Howard’s sixth NBA team in the past eight seasons and his fourth different franchise in four years.

Howard, 32, is owed $23.2 million in the final year of his contract, while the remaining $32.7 million due to Mozgov is spread over the next two seasons.

The trade frees up immediate financial space for Charlotte, which found itself right up against the tax with a roster that missed the 2018 playoffs, and frees up Brooklyn to potentially sign two max-salary players in free agency next year.

The Hornets receive Brooklyn’s second-round picks in 2018 (No. 45 overall) and 2021.

Howard averaged 16.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Hornets, but his defensive rating tied a career low and he posted the second-least valuable campaign of his career. Mozgov, a 31-year-old big man who signed his current four-year deal with a Los Angeles front office led by new Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak, averaged 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while playing only 31 games for the Nets.