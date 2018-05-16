Hornets hold 11th overall draft pick for second straight year

The Charlotte Hornets hold the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Charlotte entered the draft lottery with the 11th-best odds of winning the No. 1 overall pick at 0.8 percent and held a 2.9 percent chance at landing a top-three pick, but the franchise will select in the 11th spot for the second straight season after picking Kentucky guard Malik Monk at that spot last year.

“I do think this year’s draft is a good draft,” Kupchak said at his introductory news conference last month. “If we end up at 10 or 11, there’ll be a good player there.”

The Hornets also hold the 55th pick (via Cleveland) in next month’s draft.

Since 2004, the Hornets have held 13 lottery selections, including five top-five picks. The draftees: Emeka Okafor, Raymond Felton, Sean May, Adam Morrison, Brandan Wright (traded on draft night for Jason Richardson), D.J. Augustin, Gerald Henderson, Kemba Walker, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Cody Zeller, Noah Vonleh, Frank Kaminsky and Monk.

With a new regime and new coach in place, Charlotte will look to land its first lottery difference-maker since landing Walker, the franchise’s all-time scoring leader.