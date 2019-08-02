FOX Sports Southeast to televise two Charlotte Hornets preseason games

CHARLOTTE — FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will televise two Charlotte Hornets preseason games prior to the start of the NBA regular season.

The network’s preseason telecasts will include games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons. The 76ers-Hornets game will take place at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Friday, October 11, at 7:30 pm ET. The Pistons-Hornets match-up will be on Wednesday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET from Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Local channel listings can be found here.

The games will be called by play-by-play announcer Eric Collins alongside analyst Dell Curry (@realdellcurry) and sideline reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi (@ashahahmadi).

Charlotte Hornets Preseason Games on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO*