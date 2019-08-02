FOX Sports Southeast to televise two Charlotte Hornets preseason games
CHARLOTTE — FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will televise two Charlotte Hornets preseason games prior to the start of the NBA regular season.
The network’s preseason telecasts will include games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons. The 76ers-Hornets game will take place at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Friday, October 11, at 7:30 pm ET. The Pistons-Hornets match-up will be on Wednesday, October 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET from Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Local channel listings can be found here.
The games will be called by play-by-play announcer Eric Collins alongside analyst Dell Curry (@realdellcurry) and sideline reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi (@ashahahmadi).
Charlotte Hornets Preseason Games on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO*
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|GAME
|LOCATION
|Friday, 10/11
|7:30 p.m.
|76ers vs. Hornets
|LJVM Coliseum
|Wednesday, 10/16
|7:00 p.m.
|Pistons vs. Hornets
|Spectrum Center
*Schedule subject to change
Extensive Hornets coverage from the network is also available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional home of the Charlotte Hornets, will televise and stream all locally available games during the 2019-20 season to over 3 million households across North Carolina and South Carolina. The network’s regular season telecast schedule will be announced at a later date.
FOX Sports Southeast
The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast –FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast – collectively reach nearly 11 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, Bundesliga, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 3000 live events and studio shows annually.
FOX Sports GO
FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.
Charlotte Hornets
Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT, and operates Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA’s Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city’s original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hornets Venom GT is the organization’s esports team affiliate that will join the NBA 2K League in 2020. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com, HornetsVenomGT.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.