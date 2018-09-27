FOX Sports Southeast to televise Hornets vs. Celtics preseason game at UNC

CHARLOTTE – FOX Sports Southeast will televise the Charlotte Hornets’ first preseason game on Friday, September 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET, against the Boston Celtics. This First Look telecast will be presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina with limited commercial interruption and will take place at the Dean E. Smith Center on the University of North Carolina campus. Eric Collins and Dell Curry will call the game along with courtside analyst Stephanie Ready.

Those slated to join the telecast from Chapel Hill include Hornets General Manager and UNC alum Mitch Kupchak, UNC men’s basketball Head Coach Roy Williams, and other distinguished UNC alumni.

Additionally, throughout the telecast FOX Sports Southeast and the Hornets will jointly support relief efforts around Hurricane Florence. Fans will be able to contribute to the American Red Cross by texting FLORENCE to 90999 to give $10, with all proceeds earmarked for hurricane victims. Fans can also purchase special Carolina Strong T-shirts benefiting the Foundation For The Carolinas Hurricane Florence Relief Fund by visiting HornetsFanShop.com.

In addition:

• Hornets executives Fred Whitfield, President and Vice Chairman, and Pete Guelli, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, will join the telecast to share recent efforts around players and staff volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan’s donation to assist residents of the Carolinas.

• Reagan Greene Pruitt, Vice President Integrated Marketing & Community Engagement for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will discuss their donation to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, along with initiatives spearheaded by company employees.

• The network’s telecast will also highlight additional community organizations that are providing necessary and immediate relief to those affected by Hurricane Florence, including Direct Relief and United Way of Central Carolinas.

FOX Sports Southeast will deliver Charlotte Hornets games to over 3 million households across North Carolina and South Carolina during the 2018-19 season; the television schedule will be released Monday, October 1. Hornets content from the network is available year round on Facebook, Instagram and @HornetsOnFSSE.

FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast – collectively reach nearly 11 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, Bundesliga, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 3000 live events and studio shows annually. The networks’ content is also available on the FOX Sports app, providing live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm and operates Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA’s Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city’s original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play their games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com,gsoswarm.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.