FOX Sports Southeast to televise Hornets press conference to introduce draft picks

CHARLOTTE — FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO will deliver live coverage of the Charlotte Hornets press conference introducing the team’s 2019 NBA draft selections today, Friday, June 21, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Local channel listings can be found here.

Andre Aldridge (@Voceroy) will host the network’s coverage from the FOX Sports studios. Following the press conference, FOX Sports Southeast’s Eric Collins will conduct interviews onsite with Hornets executives and members of the draft class.

Scheduled to be in attendance:

• Mitch Kupchak, Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager

• PJ Washington (Kentucky, 12th overall pick)

• Cody Martin (Nevada, 36th overall pick)

Extensive Hornets coverage from the network is also available on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional home of the Charlotte Hornets, will televise and stream all locally available games during the 2019-20 season to over 3 million households across North Carolina and South Carolina.

