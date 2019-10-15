FOX Sports Southeast to televise 81 Hornets games for 2019-20 season

Charlotte – FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Charlotte Hornets, will televise 81 regular season games during the 2019-20 NBA season. All games televised on the network will also be available on the FOX Sports GO app, and all telecasts will be anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hornets LIVE, delivering expert insight and analysis before and after each game.

To begin the regular season, FOX Sports Southeast will televise the Hornets’ season and home opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23, against the Chicago Bulls. Coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a special one-hour edition of Hornets LIVE.

Prior to the season opener, the network will deliver coverage of the Hornets preseason contest versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. ET.

The network will also televise The NBA Paris Game 2020 between the Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Jan. 24, with live coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Taking place at the AccorHotels Arena, this will be the league’s first regular season game in Paris.

FOX Sports Southeast’s broadcast team will continue to deliver in-depth Hornets coverage, featuring play-by-play announcer Eric Collins, returning for his fifth season. He will be joined by analyst and Hornets’ legend Dell Curry, who will return for his eleventh season, and Ashley ShahAhmadi, in her second season as sideline reporter.

Hornets LIVE will be hosted by ShahAhmadi, alongside new lead analyst and former Hornets first round draft pick Gerald Henderson.

For select road games the network will present special coverage of Hornets LIVE from the FOX Sports studios, hosted by Kelsey Wingert and Henderson.

The complete television schedule is attached and local channel listings can be found here.