FOX Sports Southeast to replay Charlotte Hornets games during NBA hiatus
FOX Sports Carolinas
CHARLOTTE – FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Charlotte Hornets, announced plans to re-air memorable Hornets games from the 2019-20 NBA season, beginning on Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the encores followed by Hornets LIVE postgame shows, and all programming will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app.
The re-air schedule for April will be released at a later date.
Local channel listings can be found here and Hornets content will also be available throughout the NBA hiatus on @HornetsOnFSSE.
Encore Presentations: Charlotte Hornets on FOX Sports Southeast & FOX Sports GO*
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|ORIGINAL TELECAST
|GAME HIGHLIGHTS
|Saturday, March 21
|8 PM
|Wed. 2/26/20 vs New York Knicks
|Terry Rozier scored 26 points as the Hornets handed the Knicks their fifth straight loss, with a final score of 107-101.
|Saturday, March 28
|8 PM
|Wed. 10/23/19 vs Chicago Bulls
|Rookie P.J. Washington scored 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range in his NBA debut, as the Hornets opened the season with a thrilling come-from-behind 126-125 win over the Bulls.
|Monday, March 30
|7 PM
|Wed. 10/30/19 at Sacramento Kings
|P.J. Washington scored 23 points to lead seven players in double figures as the Hornets rallied from 14 points down to beat the Kings 118-111.
*Television schedule subject to change. Additional re-airs will be announced at a later date.