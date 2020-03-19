FOX Sports Southeast to replay Charlotte Hornets games during NBA hiatus

CHARLOTTE – FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Charlotte Hornets, announced plans to re-air memorable Hornets games from the 2019-20 NBA season, beginning on Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the encores followed by Hornets LIVE postgame shows, and all programming will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app.

The re-air schedule for April will be released at a later date.

Local channel listings can be found here and Hornets content will also be available throughout the NBA hiatus on @HornetsOnFSSE.

Encore Presentations: Charlotte Hornets on FOX Sports Southeast & FOX Sports GO*

DATE TIME (ET) ORIGINAL TELECAST GAME HIGHLIGHTS Saturday, March 21 8 PM Wed. 2/26/20 vs New York Knicks Terry Rozier scored 26 points as the Hornets handed the Knicks their fifth straight loss, with a final score of 107-101. Saturday, March 28 8 PM Wed. 10/23/19 vs Chicago Bulls Rookie P.J. Washington scored 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range in his NBA debut, as the Hornets opened the season with a thrilling come-from-behind 126-125 win over the Bulls. Monday, March 30 7 PM Wed. 10/30/19 at Sacramento Kings P.J. Washington scored 23 points to lead seven players in double figures as the Hornets rallied from 14 points down to beat the Kings 118-111.

*Television schedule subject to change. Additional re-airs will be announced at a later date.