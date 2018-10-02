FOX Sports Southeast to deliver coverage of every Charlotte Hornets game during 2018-19 regular season

CHARLOTTE – FOX Sports Southeast, the exclusive regional television home of the Charlotte Hornets, will televise all 82 regular season games during the 2018-19 NBA season; a complete telecast schedule is available here. Regular season games will be anchored by Hornets LIVE pregame show, presented by Momentum Mazda, and Hornets LIVE postgame show, presented by Cook Out.

The Hornets will tip off their schedule on FOX Sports Southeast against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, October 17, with the home opener telecast highlighted by a special one-hour Hornets LIVE pregame show at 6:00 p.m. ET. The show will feature a roundtable discussion of University of North Carolina alums who also represent five of the basketball team’s six national championships, including Mitch Kupchak, Sean May, Eric Montross, Buzz Peterson, Roy Williams and Marvin Williams. Additionally, Hornets executives Fred Whitfield, President and Vice Chairman, and Pete Guelli, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will join the telecast to preview the milestone season.

Eric Collins (@HornetsOnFSSE) will return for his fourth season as play-by-play announcer alongside Hornets legend Dell Curry (@realdellcurry), who will return for his tenth season as an analyst. Stephanie Ready (@StephanieReady), in her eleventh season with FOX Sports Southeast, will serve as courtside analyst. For home games, Hornets LIVE will be hosted by Ashley ShahAhmadi (@ashahahmadi), in her first season with the network, alongside Ready, who will serve as analyst.

FOX Sports Southeast will celebrate the Hornets’ 30th anniversary with a series of originally-produced vignettes chronicling the history of the franchise. The vignettes will air during game telecasts throughout the season, with select features posting to @HornetsOnFSSE. The series will showcase storylines spanning all three decades, with reflections from notable luminaries such as Matt Carroll, Rex Chapman, Dell Curry, Vlade Divac, Kendall Gill, Alonzo Mourning, Buzz Peterson, Glen Rice, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Dawn Staley, and former NBA Commissioner David Stern.

Hornets games televised on FOX Sports Southeast will also be available on the FOX Sports app. Available to iOS and Android devices, the app provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports app will deliver Charlotte Hornets games to over 3 million households across North Carolina and South Carolina. A schedule of season games on the network can be found here and local channel listings by state can be found here. Charlotte Hornets content from the network is available year round on Facebook, Instagram and @HornetsOnFSSE.

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast – FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast – collectively reach nearly 11 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, Bundesliga, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 3000 live events and studio shows annually. The networks’ content is also available on the FOX Sports app, providing live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributors.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm and operates Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA’s Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city’s original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play their games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com