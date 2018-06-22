FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO to televise introduction of Hornets’ draft picks

CHARLOTTE — FOX Sports Southeast will deliver live coverage of the Charlotte Hornets press conference introducing the team’s 2018 NBA draft selections today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Local channel listings can be found here.

Scheduled to attend:

• Mitch Kupchak, Hornets President of Basketball Operations & GM

• Miles Bridges (Michigan State, 12th overall pick)

• Devonte’ Graham (Kansas, 34th overall pick)

The press conference will also be available on FOX Sports GO, an app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional home of the Charlotte Hornets, will televise all locally available games during the 2018-19 NBA season to more than 3.3 million households throughout North Carolina and South Carolina.

