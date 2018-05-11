FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO to televise Hornets’ introduction of coach James Borrego

CHARLOTTE — FOX Sports Southeast will deliver live coverage of the Charlotte Hornets press conference introducing new Head Coach James Borrego on Friday, May 11, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Borrego was previously an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs (2006-10, 2015-18). He has also been an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic (2012-15) and New Orleans Pelicans (2010-12).

The press conference will also be available on FOX Sports GO, an app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

FOX Sports Southeast is the exclusive regional home of the Charlotte Hornets, with coverage reaching more than 3.4 million households throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Local channel listings for each state can be found here.

About FOX Sports Southeast

The FOX Sports regional networks serving the Southeast — FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Tennessee and FOX Sports Southeast — collectively reach more than 13 million households across seven states. They are the television home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta United, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, St. Louis Cardinals, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference, and Big East Conference. Combined, the networks televise nearly 1,400 live events each year. For more information, please visit FOXSportsSouth.com, FOXSportsTennessee.com, and FOXSportsCarolinas.com.

About FOX Sports GO

FOX Sports GO is a free app that provides live streaming video of more than 3,100 live events. It is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm and operates Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA’s Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city’s original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and recently completed their second season at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.