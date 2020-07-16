FOX Sports Carolinas to televise Hurricanes’ Stanley Cup qualifiers as 2019-20 NHL season resumes

RALEIGH – FOX Sports Carolinas, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Carolina Hurricanes, will the air the Hurricanes versus New York Rangers series in the unprecedented best-of-five Stanley Cup Qualifiers from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. All games televised on the network will also be available on the FOX Sports GO app, and all telecasts will be anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hurricanes LIVE, delivering expert insight and analysis before and after each game.

The Hurricanes will begin their push for a place in the playoffs on Saturday, August 1; coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET with Hurricanes LIVE. FOX Sports Carolinas’ broadcast team will originate from PNC Arena: Mike Maniscalco, Tripp Tracy and Abby Labar will call games, with Labar also hosting Hurricanes LIVE alongside Shane Willis. Additional production details will be announced at a later date.

In addition to Stanley Cup Qualifiers, the network will air the Hurricanes’ exhibition game on Wednesday, July 29, at 4:00 p.m. ET versus Washington Capitals.

Exclusive Hurricanes content will be available on @CanesOnFSCR. The networks’ telecasts will be available through cable, satellite and over-the-top (OTT) providers across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The complete television schedule is attached and can also be found here; local channel listings can be found here.

Carolina Hurricanes on FOX Sports Carolinas & FOX Sports GO

DATE TIME (ET) GAME Wednesday, July 29 4:00 PM Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals Saturday, August 1 11:30 AM* Rangers vs Hurricanes Monday, August 3 11:30 AM* Rangers vs Hurricanes Tuesday, August 4 7:30 PM* Hurricanes vs Rangers Thursday, August 6 TBD Hurricanes vs Rangers** Saturday, August 8 TBD Rangers vs Hurricanes**

*All times include Hurricanes LIVE pregame show

** If necessary