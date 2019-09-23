FOX Sports Carolinas to televise 81 Hurricanes games for 2019-20 NHL season

RALEIGH – FOX Sports Carolinas, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Carolina Hurricanes, will televise 81 regular season games during the 2019-20 NHL season.

All games televised on the network will also be available on the FOX Sports GO app, and all telecasts will be anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hurricanes LIVE, delivering expert insight and analysis before and after each game.

To commence the 103rd NHL season, FOX Sports Carolinas will televise the Hurricanes’ season and home opener on Thursday, Oct. 3, against the Montreal Canadiens. Coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a special one-hour edition of Hurricanes LIVE.

Prior to the season opener, the network will also deliver special coverage of the preseason contest between the Hurricanes and Nashville Predators on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

FOX Sports Carolinas’ veteran team of broadcasters — with nearly 60 years of collective experience — will continue to deliver in-depth Hurricanes coverage, featuring play-by-play announcer John Forslund (@JohnForslund), returning for his 25th season as the television voice of the Hurricanes. He will be joined by analyst Tripp Tracy, who will be entering his 21st season, and Mike Maniscalco (@mikemaniscalco), in his fourth season as rinkside reporter.

Hurricanes LIVE will be hosted by Maniscalco along with analyst Shane Willis, who is in his seventh season with the team.

The complete television schedule is attached and local channel listings can be found here.